Minnesota Vikings sign lineman Dalton Risner

Vikings-Eagles recap: Multiple turnovers again lead to Minnesota's downfall in week 2

Vikings-Eagles recap: Multiple turnovers again lead to Minnesota's downfall in week 2

Vikings-Eagles recap: Multiple turnovers again lead to Minnesota's downfall in week 2

EAGAN, Minn. — Christian Darrisaw, Garrett Bradbury, and Oli Udoh are all Minnesota Vikings offensive linemen who have gotten hurt in the first two games of the season.

On Monday, the team brought in some help, signing guard Dalton Risner, a fifth-year lineman who had gone without a team after he played his first four years with the Denver Broncos.

MORE NEWS: Vikings "sickened" by racist messages directed at RB Alexander Mattison following loss to Eagles

Dalton Risner Ed Zurga / AP

Risner did take a visit with the Vikings about a month ago during camp but didn't end up signing at that time.

It's not known yet what role Risner will play, if any, when the team takes on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

NOTE: The video above is from Sept. 15, 2023.

MORE NEWS: NFL history suggests Vikings' 0-2 start is too difficult to overcome