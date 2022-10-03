Vikings: Lewis Cine is in "great spirits," will remain in London following Tuesday surgery

LONDON -- The Minnesota Vikings released an official statement regarding rookie safety Lewis Cine, who was injured in Sunday's game in London.

According to the team, Cine suffered a "lower-leg fracture" against the New Orleans Saints. Cine, the 32nd pick overall in last spring's NFL draft out of Georgia, was blocking on a punt return when he sustained the injury.

Cine was carted off the field in the first quarter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in what head coach Kevin O'Connell described as a "very tough moment for our team."

In a statement released Monday, the team says Cine was immediately taken to an area hospital where he had a "successful preparatory procedure in advance of his scheduled surgery" for Tuesday.

Cine will stay in London following surgery for his initial recovery process, the team said, and will return to Minnesota at the "appropriate time."

Cine is in "great spirits" and Vikings organization members are staying in constant communication with him, according to the team.

The 22-year-old Cine was born in Haiti and moved to Florida with extended family at age 4. His journey to the NFL brought him through Massachusetts and Texas as a youngster before enrolling at Georgia.