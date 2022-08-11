Watch CBS News
Vikings' QB Kirk Cousins misses Thursday practice with illness

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins' availability is in question for this Sunday's preseason game after missing practice Thursday.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said he hasn't gotten much of an update on Cousins' condition, but said that the quarterback wasn't feeling well earlier in the day.

O'Connell says he'll have an update on Cousins' availability for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders in the coming days. 

Starting quarterbacks usually get minimal snaps during preseason games. 

On Wednesday, the team released its unofficial depth chart. 

