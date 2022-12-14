Watch CBS News
Vikings place tackle Blake Brandel on injured reserve

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota Vikings starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw's likely return to the lineup is well-timed, because the man who has been playing in his stead is now on injured reserve.

The Vikings announced Blake Brandel's move to IR on Wednesday.  

Detroit Lions vs Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Blake Brandel (64) lies on the ground after an injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 11, 2022 Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brandel has started three straight games for Minnesota while Darrisaw progressed through the NFL's concussion protocol. The 25-year-old Brandel tore his MCL in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Kevin O'Connell said. O'Connell added Brandel could return later this season or in the playoffs.

Darrisaw was not listed on Tuesday's injury report. O'Connell said he "should progress into hopefully a full workload this week." The head coach also said the team is anticipating Darrisaw and center Garrett Bradbury, who has a back injury, will be available to play Saturday.

The Vikings made three other roster moves Wednesday, signing defensive lineman Sheldon Day to the practice squad and adding cornerback Kalon Barnes and linebacker William Kwenkeu to the active roster.

The Vikings host the Indianapolis Colts at noon on Saturday.

