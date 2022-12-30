Vikings-Packers clash in a big game at Lambeau: Key matchups and storylines

HOW TO WATCH: WCCO has you covered all day Sunday! Watch the pregame show at 10:30 a.m. and the game at 3:25 p.m.



MINNEAPOLIS -- When the Minnesota Vikings meet the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, there's a lot on the line.

After early season struggles, the Packers are now fighting for their chance to make the "big dance," also known as the playoffs. If they lose to the Vikings, the Packers' chances of getting into post-season play reportedly drops to 2%.

The Vikings – already NFC North champions with a guaranteed spot in the playoffs – are fighting for a top seed in the NFC. If they can hold onto the No. 2 seed, they will kick off the wildcard round of the playoffs at home, with another home playoff game if they advance.

RELATED: Vikings have opportunity to hinder Packers' playoff hopes

It's also not out the realm of possibilities that the Vikings could get the No. 1 seed if they win out. However, the Philadelphia Eagles, the current No. 1 seed, would need to lose the last two regular season games, too.

If both teams end the season with the same record, the Eagles will get the No. 1 seed since they beat the Vikings in Week 2.

So, with so much at stake, expect an exciting game. Here are some key matchups and storylines for the border battle matchup.

Justin Jefferson vs. the entire Packers' defense

Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

The Packers' defense recorded a whopping three interceptions in the fourth quarter against the Dolphins last week, and eight takeaways in the last three games.

The defense also held the last three teams to under 21 points.

But there are exploits.

The Packers defense allowed 100-plus yards for two receivers in the game against the Dolphins. Some of those catches were for big gains on the field.

Look for star wide receiver Justin Jefferson and tight end T.J. Hockenson to have potential big games against the Pack.

RELATED: Jefferson comes to the defense of his QB: "All of the Kirk criticism has to stop!!"

We need a repeat performance from Jefferson. In the Week 1 clash against the Packers, Jefferson put up 184 yards and two touchdowns – a major factor in the Vikings winning.

Hockenson, who will be playing the Packers the first time as a Viking, will be facing a defense that has been specifically vulnerable to tight end play. Maybe another 100-plus yard receiving for the former Detroit Lions weapon?

Aaron Rodgers isn't washed (yet), and he's at his best now

Aaron Rodgers Joshua Bessex / Getty Images

Sure, the quarterback hasn't looked like the back-to-back MVP of the last two years, but Rodgers is still … Rodgers.

The team won its last three games, in part thanks to Rodgers, and Wisconsin has gone from basically being counted out to possibly making the playoffs.

Another factor: Rodgers is great in the latter part of the season. Since Matt LaFleur signed on as the Packers' head coach in 2019, Rodgers is 15-0 in December. He's also 6-2 in January during his entire NFL career.

Expect Rodgers to give it all he has – they need to win this game.

Can the Vikings' defense repeat past success?

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - SEPTEMBER 11: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers is tackled by D.J. Wonnum #98 of the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. David Berding / Getty Images

The Vikings' defense played valiantly against the Pack in Week 1, only allowing 7 points, but Minnesota, for most of the season, has been criticized for playing too soft of coverage and allowing offenses to put up big passing numbers.

The Vikings' defense thrives on good defensive line play (which helps relieve some burden from the secondary) and getting turnovers in pivotal moments. Those two aspects will be needed in this game.

If the defensive line – including former Packer Za'darius Smith – can rattle Rodgers and force him to make an errant throw, look for cornerback Patrick Peterson or safety Harrison Smith to potentially snag a key interception. Better yet, maybe outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum can record another strip sack on Rodgers.

The game could be a battle of the defenses, and come down to which side can come up with a big play when needed.

Can the Vikings' offense get its second win of more than one score?

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings calls a play at the line of scrimmage against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Quinn Harris / Getty Images

Minnesota is 11-0 in one-score games this season, which is an NFL record. It's what has made the team's season so exciting, but Vikings fans are eager for a dominating game where the blood pressure doesn't spike so high.

The only game that the Vikings won by more than one score was, surprisingly or not, against the Packers in Week 1. Could the Vikings get its second big win against the same team?

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made a name for himself for comebacks this year, but if he connects with Jefferson early and often, he could put this one away quickly – and without the need for a thrilling comeback.

Who wants it more?

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Packers are fighting for their playoff lives. The Vikings are battling for the top seed. It might come down to who wants it more.

If Minnesota goes into the game a bit too comfortable with their NFC North championship and guaranteed playoff spot, they might rest some starters, sleep through the game and lose.

If purple is bent on (mostly) snuffing out the Packers' playoff hopes while at the same time keeping their hold on the No. 2 seed, they need to come out hot, take a big lead and stack another win.

If Rodgers gets smacked around by the Vikings' defensive line and has continued communication issues with wide receivers, the Pack could get frustrated and slip behind the Vikings on the scoreboard. But if Wisconsin feeds off the cacophonous crowd at Lambeau Field and continues its high-level play of recent weeks, they could eke out a win against the NFC North champs.

Lingering questions and final thoughts

Star Tribune via Getty Images

The border battle is rife with additional questions and possibilities:

The game could come down to a field goal

Will the Vikings' defense hold the Packers' run game?

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook could break loose against the Pack's defense

Another receiver needs to step up if Pack defense locks down Jefferson

At the end of the day, this is an important game for both teams and we're expecting a big game.

Watch all the action on WCCO on Sunday. Pregame show at 10:30 a.m. and game kickoff at 3:25 p.m.