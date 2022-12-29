Vikings' Justin Jefferson comes to the defense of his QB: "All of the Kirk criticism has to stop!!"

MINNEAPOLIS -- Despite the Minnesota Vikings' 12-3 record, there are lingering doubts about the legitimacy of the team, which includes criticism of its quarterback, veteran Kirk Cousins.

In a recent ESPN segment, former NFL player Channing Crowder said Cousins is a big part of the team's weaknesses, with one of the examples being the blowout loss to the Cowboys earlier in the season. He also brought up the fact that the team was down 33 points to the Colts going into the second half.

"I've seen some weaknesses out of the Minnesota Vikings, and it's on Kirk Cousins' shoulders," Crowder said.

Star Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson couldn't let that one slide.

"All of the Kirk criticism has to stop!!" Jefferson tweeted Thursday.

Jefferson added that he understands "y'all hate the dad swag" but that Cousins' numbers are right up there with this year's MVP candidates.

As quarterback, Cousins is putting up big numbers this season and is the architect behind eight fourth-quarter comeback wins, which ties an NFL record. However, it's hard to forget the team's blowout losses to the Eagles (7-24) and the Cowboys (3-40) where the Vikings' offense only put up a combined 10 points.

This season, Cousins is fifth in the league for passing yards at 4,117 and tied for fourth in touchdowns with 27.

The Vikings take on the 7-8 Green Bay Packers in a big Week 17 matchup on Sunday afternoon. Watch on WCCO.