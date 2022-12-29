Watch CBS News
Vikings

Vikings' Justin Jefferson comes to the defense of his QB: "All of the Kirk criticism has to stop!!"

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Preview: Vikings @ Packers for big Week 17 matchup
Preview: Vikings @ Packers for big Week 17 matchup 00:32

MINNEAPOLIS -- Despite the Minnesota Vikings' 12-3 record, there are lingering doubts about the legitimacy of the team, which includes criticism of its quarterback, veteran Kirk Cousins.

In a recent ESPN segment, former NFL player Channing Crowder said Cousins is a big part of the team's weaknesses, with one of the examples being the blowout loss to the Cowboys earlier in the season. He also brought up the fact that the team was down 33 points to the Colts going into the second half.

RELATED: No love lost between Vikings, Packers fans as season-riding border battle looms

"I've seen some weaknesses out of the Minnesota Vikings, and it's on Kirk Cousins' shoulders," Crowder said.

Star Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson couldn't let that one slide.

"All of the Kirk criticism has to stop!!" Jefferson tweeted Thursday.

Jefferson added that he understands "y'all hate the dad swag" but that Cousins' numbers are right up there with this year's MVP candidates.

As quarterback, Cousins is putting up big numbers this season and is the architect behind eight fourth-quarter comeback wins, which ties an NFL record. However, it's hard to forget the team's blowout losses to the Eagles (7-24) and the Cowboys (3-40) where the Vikings' offense only put up a combined 10 points.

This season, Cousins is fifth in the league for passing yards at 4,117 and tied for fourth in touchdowns with 27. 

The Vikings take on the 7-8 Green Bay Packers in a big Week 17 matchup on Sunday afternoon. Watch on WCCO. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on December 29, 2022 / 10:09 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.