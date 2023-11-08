Vikings' new QB Joshua Dobbs named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs shocked the NFL world when he stepped in on extremely short notice to lead the team to an improbable victory on Sunday. Now, he's received an award for his efforts.

On Wednesday, the NFL announced that Dobbs is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Against the Atlanta Falcons, Dobbs recorded 224 total yards, with two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown.

According to the NFL, Dobbs is the first player in NFL history to have three total touchdowns in back-to-back weeks with two different teams. Dobbs scored three the previous week in the Arizona Cardinals' loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Dobbs, 28, was traded to the team from the Cardinals just five days before starting for Minnesota. When rookie Jaren Hall, who was starting in relief of the injured Kirk Cousins, suffered a concussion in the first quarter, Dobbs needed to step in.

It wasn't a perfect performance by any means. He fumbled three times and lost two of them. However, his performance continued to improve and he led the team to a 75-yard game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. The Vikings won 31-28, the team's fourth-straight victory of the season.

Dobbs has mostly been a backup, though he has started 10 games across his seven-year career, including eight starts this year with the Cardinals.

It's the third NFC Player of the Week honor for the Vikings this season. Linebacker Jordan Hicks and safety Camryn Bynum won in Week 6 and Week 7, respectively.

The Vikings (5-4) play the New Orleans Saints (5-4) at home on Sunday at noon.