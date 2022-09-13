Watch CBS News
Vikings make top 10 in ESPN's updated power rankings (but Packers still ranked higher)

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Following a commanding win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers to start the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings are climbing in ESPN's latest power rankings.

The Vikings jumped from No. 23 in the preseason to No. 10 spot in the rankings for week 2.

Guard Ed Ingram, who struggled as a pass blocker but excelled in run blocking, was highlighted by ESPN as a "rookie who stood out."

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with Ed Ingram #67 after throwing a touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson #18 against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the Packers 23-7. David Berding / Getty Images

Notably, the Packers - who lost 7-23 to the Vikings on Sunday - still rank above the Minnesota squad at No. 8. However, they were previously listed at No. 6.

The Vikings head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a big primetime matchup Monday night. And if Minnesota keeps stacking up wins, who knows how high the team will rank further down the season. 

