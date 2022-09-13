Vikings make top 10 in ESPN's updated power rankings (but Packers still ranked higher)
MINNEAPOLIS -- Following a commanding win Sunday over the Green Bay Packers to start the regular season, the Minnesota Vikings are climbing in ESPN's latest power rankings.
The Vikings jumped from No. 23 in the preseason to No. 10 spot in the rankings for week 2.
RELATED: Vikings stun Packers in season-opening win, 23-7
Guard Ed Ingram, who struggled as a pass blocker but excelled in run blocking, was highlighted by ESPN as a "rookie who stood out."
Notably, the Packers - who lost 7-23 to the Vikings on Sunday - still rank above the Minnesota squad at No. 8. However, they were previously listed at No. 6.
The Vikings head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in a big primetime matchup Monday night. And if Minnesota keeps stacking up wins, who knows how high the team will rank further down the season.
