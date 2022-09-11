Game day updates: Packers at Vikings (Sept. 11, 2022)get the free app
The Minnesota Vikings have kicked off their 2022 season, against the rival Green Bay Packers. It's a Sunday afternoon matchup set to draw tens of thousands of people to downtown Minneapolis.
Vikings settle for FG, 10-0
As Cody Benjamin with CBS Sports says it, "A-Rod himself was probably most at fault for the last pass on the Packers' three-and-out, firing high at Aaron Jones. But it's clear he just doesn't trust any downfield targets at this point."
Andrew Booth Jr. out with quad injury
And, following their best drive of the game thus far, on the 1-yard line on fourth down, the Packers were denied their first touchdown of the game.
Za'Darius Smith gets a sack on A-Rod
In what was one of the more popular moments of the first quarter, former Packer Za'Darius Smith managed a sack on current Packer QB Aaron Rodgers. The mood in the stadium was, reportedly, jubliant.
As reported by CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin: "This game may well be an exercise in patience for Aaron Rodgers. Old friend Za'Darius Smith gets the sack to end Green Bay's second straight drive without points, one series after rookie Christian Watson blew past Patrick Peterson for a would-be deep-ball score but just dropped the pass, drawing an unamused look from A-Rod."
At the end of the first quarter, the score remained 7-0 in favor of the Vikings.
Vikings draw first blood, 7-0
And the Vikings are the first team on the board; it's 7-0 with 9:17 left in the first quarter.
And then ...
Vikings' first-round pick S Lewis Cine out Sunday, S Myles Dorn elevated
The Minnesota Vikings' newest first-round pick won't take the field Sunday.
Safety Lewis Cine is out for the border battle matchup against the Green Bay Packers after reportedly aggravating a knee issue this week.
The Vikings announced Saturday that safety Myles Dorn has been elevated to the active roster.
Other inactives include running back Ty Chandler, outside linebacker Luiji Vilain, guard/center Chris Reed, defensive lineman Esezi Otemewo and tackle Vederian Lowe.
Meanwhile, the Packers are dealing with some significant injuries. The team is expected to be without left tackle David Bakhtiari, right tackle Elgton Jenkins, and wide receiver Allen Lazard.
Both Bakhtiari and Jenkins have been recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in their left knee and were brought along slowly during training camp. They practiced on a limited basis this week and were listed as questionable to play the Vikings, but their return will have to wait at least another game.
The two-time All-Pro Bakhtiari has appeared in just one game since the original injury in practice on Dec. 31, 2020. Yosh Nijman took his place at left tackle. Jenkins, a 2020 Pro Bowl pick who hurt his knee last Nov. 21 at Minnesota, was replaced at right tackle by right guard Royce Newman. Jake Hanson took Newman's spot.
Lazard was listed as doubtful with an ankle injury he suffered in practice last week. He's the leading returning receiver for the Packers with 40 receptions for 513 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. Rookie Romeo Doubs replaced him in the starting lineup.
Let's Skol: Vikings fans tailgate outside U.S. Bank Stadium ahead of border battle clash
