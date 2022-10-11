Vikings' Lewis Cine returns to team after surgery in London

MINNEAPOLIS -- Rookie Vikings safety Lewis Cine is back stateside after having surgery on a broken leg in London earlier this month.

Cine suffered a compound fracture Oct. 2 in a win over the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He stayed in London for the procedure and began his rehab there.

Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine (6) grimaces as he receives treatment after an injury during an NFL match between Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. Frank Augstein / AP

"Lewis Cine back in the building today," head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday. "It was awesome to see him down with our guys in the training room. He's in great spirits, he looks great. Cannot say enough, once again, about the care he received."

Cine will miss the rest of his rookie year, but O'Connell and special teams coordinator Matt Daniels have both expressed confidence in his return next season.

"He'll continue his early post-procedure progression here before he leads into some of the more active treatment and recovery there that will hopefully lead to him making a full recovery," O'Connell said.

The Vikings drafted Cine with the last pick in the first round in April. He played just two defensive snaps before his injury, but saw significant time with the special teams unit.