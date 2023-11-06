"He made the big plays": Vikings legend Chuck Foreman reacts to Sunday's win, praises QB Joshua Dobbs

Vikings' great Chuck Foreman gives his take on team's improbable win Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings (5-4) are still in the playoff hunt after an improbable win on Sunday with newly-signed QB Joshua Dobbs.

WCCO's Mike Max spoke with former Vikings running back Chuck Foreman to get his football perspective on Dobbs, the game and more.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 05: Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Minnesota Vikings is interviewed after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Alex Slitz / Getty Images

MIKE MAX: What are your thoughts on Dobbs' performance?

CHUCK FOREMAN: He's steady. He's got escapeablity, obviously. I mean, he made the big plays to give us the win, with his legs. And he made some really good throws. So, I thought it was a great start.

MAX: How did you think they coached him up?

FOREMAN: When we get at our level, the coach shouldn't have to prepare you other than the game plan. I thought they probably kept it simple for him. The play-calls and things like that — relied a lot on his athletic ability. I didn't really know he was that athletic. Course my son told me he has all those tools.

It was a good decision. A good move and he played well.

MAX: Does the team still have a lot to prove?

FOREMAN: I think they have a lot (to prove). We're in a good place considering how we started. They're in the chase, they're in the hunt. I think they got some great coaches, some great decisions made up top. Now, all they have to do is execute.

If they play like they're playing and continue to play the entire 60 minutes every game, I think they can be in a good place.

MAXIE: What have you been up to?

FOREMAN: I've been busy doing a lot of different things. We sell a lot of different things, no question about it. But generally, I've been doing a lot of these game watches at different places with the fans, and that's been very enjoyable.