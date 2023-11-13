Minnesota Vikings QB Joshua Dobbs gets shoutout from NFL's X account: "In Dobbs we trust"

MINNEAPOLIS — Joshua Dobbs, replacement quarterback extraordinaire for the Minnesota Vikings, is currently the darling of the NFL world.

It's hard to find anyone rooting against Dobbs, except maybe the fanbase whose team he's playing against on a given week.

Even the official NFL X account is getting on the Dobbs appreciation. As of Monday morning, the account's header image was of Dobbs, and the bio read, "In Dobbs we trust."

Dobbs joined the Vikings just ahead of the trade deadline on Oct. 31. Since then, he's played most of two games for the team, compiling a 2-0 record, 536 total yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions. His mobility has added elements to the Vikings' offense that starter Kirk Cousins wasn't built to provide. That's not to suggest Dobbs is better than Cousins — the starter was playing elite football before his injury — but he opens up avenues for the offense that Cousins simply cannot.

Aside from his success on the field, Dobbs' off-the-field story makes him easy to root for. In his spare time, he's an aerospace engineer who has worked with NASA. And his confident on-field demeanor doesn't hurt, either.

The Vikings have a date with the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football this week. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Dobbs will, indeed, get the start, regardless of rookie Jaren Hall's recovery status. As long as he keeps playing like he is and the Vikings keep winning, it's hard to imagine anyone hopping off the Dobbs train.