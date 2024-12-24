Vikings LB Andrew Van Ginkel named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after win over Seahawks

Can red-hot Vikings capture the No. 1 seed?

EAGAN, Minn. — Andrew Van Ginkel's signing with the Minnesota Vikings didn't grab too much attention from fans over the offseason. But 16 games into his Vikings tenure, he's already a fan favorite.

The NFL named Van Ginkel NFC Defensive Player of the Week after his elite performance in the Vikings comeback win over the Seahawks. 'Gink,' as teammates call him, had five tackles, two sacks — tied for the league best — three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

It was Van Ginkel's third multi-sack game of the season and his first time being named Defensive Player of the Week in his six-year career.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 22: Andrew Van Ginkel #43 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 22, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. / Getty Images

With 11 sacks on the year — a career-high — Van Ginkel joins former Dolphin Jason Taylor as the only two players with double-digit sacks and two interception-return touchdowns in a single season. Taylor did that in 2006... and then won Defensive Player of the Year.

Van Ginkel's two touchdowns this year came in week one against the Giants — ironically against now-Vikings QB Daniel Jones — and week five against the Jets' Aaron Rodgers.

Quarterback Sam Darnold and linebacker Jonathan Greenard are the other two Vikings to win NFC Player of the Week honors this season.