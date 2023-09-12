"It's an unfortunate deal": Vikings' Kirk Cousins addresses Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury

Jets' QB Aaron Rodgers to miss rest of season with torn Achilles

EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on Tuesday addressed the stunning season-ending injury to former NFC North rival Aaron Rodgers.

On Monday night, Rodgers was knocked out of the game with an injury — later determined to be a torn Achilles – just four plays into his debut for the New York Jets.

WCCO sports director Mike Max asked Cousins about his reaction to the injury during an early afternoon media availability.

"When he got up limping, I said to my wife 'you know, I think he's hurt' and then he went back down," Cousins said. "Looking back, when he flicked that ball [after the play], he was basically saying 'that's my season.' Tough deal."

Aaron Rodgers is helped off the field for an injury during a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Monday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Michael Owens / Getty Images

It was an injury that shocked the NFL world and a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

"It's just tough news. We know the realities playing this position. Every time you step out there, you're always one play away from things changing. You know that," Cousins said.

For Cousins, the injury is a reminder the NFL doesn't need at this point.

"Because we know it," Cousins said. "The NFL really stands for 'not for long' and you have to fight, and work, and grind to make sure you're still out there. Even coming back from this injury, he's going to fight and work to make sure he's back next year."

Despite the injury, Cousins has high hopes for his former rival.

"It's an unfortunate deal. I expect to see him back in a Jet uniform next year, playing at a high level. But it's a tough deal," he said.

New York ended up rallying behind their defense and stunned the Buffalo Bills 22-16 in overtime.