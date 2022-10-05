Vikings kicker Greg Joseph named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS -- When you account for nearly 60% of your team's total points, even a missed extra point can be forgiven.

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph made five field goals in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints, and he's been rewarded with an NFC Special Teams Player of the Week Award.

Greg Joseph has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week!https://t.co/WWcTuSrJg5 pic.twitter.com/uVqQckGpl7 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 5, 2022

With those five field goals and one made extra point, Joseph scored 16 of the Vikings' 28 points. He nailed a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left to put the Vikings ahead.

Interestingly enough, Joseph's counterpart on the Saints, kicker Wil Lutz, may have been a candidate for this award had his last-minute, 61-yard tying attempt not bounced off the upright and crossbar before falling to the turf. The "double doink" preserved the Vikings' win in London. Earlier in the game, Lutz made a 60-yarder to tie the game at 25.

On the season, Joseph is 8/10 on field goals and 8/9 on extra points.