No love lost between Vikings, Packers fans as season-riding border battle looms

MINNEAPOLIS -- You and your neighbor could be turning against one another this weekend, depending on who you root for in the NFC North.

The Vikings and Packers square off in a fierce border battle this Sunday. To get to the heart of the rivalry, WCCO traveled to the two states' border cities -- Stillwater and Hudson, Wisconsin.

"I grew up a Packer fan. My grandpa, my dad, everybody in the family," Jamie Hantsbarger said, at Dick's Bar and Grill in Hudson. "It's always such a big deal when the Packers play the Vikings. It's just such a hyped up game."

The rivalry goes back decades, and has played out for fans on both sides 124 times now. And it's weeks like these you're glad there's a massive river separating the two states. Because across the way in Wisconsin, folks aren't too keen about the purple and gold.

And the people here in Minnesota, as polite as they might try to act, aren't too crazy about the Packers or their fans, either.

Peg Nelson and her friends are riding high on Minnesota's wild season.

"We just feel like the Vikings can take anything right now, because, well, they come back from a lot," Nelson said.

Tom Johnson says blood only goes so far when it comes to his own kids.

"If they came home in Viking clad, they would be out of the will. That would be it," Johnson said.

In Stillwater, Vikings fans were optimistic. But even in the face of adversity, they said Sunday can't come soon enough.

The Vikings have already clinched the top spot in the NFC North Division, but a win for the Packers would keep Green Bay's playoff hopes alive and potentially shift around the seeding in the first round of the postseason.

