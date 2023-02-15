Vikings introduce new DC Brian Flores, who says "gut feeling" led him to Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings' new defensive coordinator spoke with the media for the first time Wednesday.
Head coach Kevin O'Connell introduced Brian Flores, who will now attempt to turn around a defense that was among the NFL's worst last season.
"He's somebody I targeted immediately," O'Connell said during the press conference. "I can't wait to get him around our players. And ultimately, nobody better to bring here as we continue to chase that championship standard."
O'Connell says they'll be looking for a more aggressive defense.
At the press conference, Flores said he's "aggressive by nature," but made sure to add that he's "not reckless." He says he's looking for smart, tough, and team-first players.
While Flores still had the opportunity to be hired as head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, he says a "gut feeling" led him to accepting the role in Minnesota.
More than once, O'Connell mentioned Flores' head coaching experience as an advantage for the Vikings.
