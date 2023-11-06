Vikings coach says QB Joshua Dobbs to start against Saints on Sunday

Vikings' great Chuck Foreman gives his take on team's improbable win Sunday

EAGAN, Minn. — While it may not be a surprise for most Vikings fans, it's official: Quarterback Joshua Dobbs is expected to start against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Just five days after joining the team, Dobbs led Minnesota to a 31-28 comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

Dobbs made a few mistakes, including two turnovers, but he also made some key plays to secure the win. He finished 20/30 for 158 yards and two touchdowns through the air and added 66 yards and another touchdown on the ground. That was good enough to make him ESPN's highest-rated QB of the week heading into Monday Night Football.

It was also good enough for him to continue starting for the team. On Monday, head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Dobbs is expected to start against the Saints. The Saints have the same win-loss record as the Vikings at 5-4, and are firmly in the playoff hunt.

"We'll go into it with making sure Josh gets all the reps to start the football game," O'Connell said.

Meanwhile, backup rookie quarterback Jaren Hall — selected by the team in the fifth round of this year's NFL Draft — is going through concussion protocol. He was injured on the second offensive series of the game on Sunday attempting to run in for a score.

O'Connell says Sean Mannion could be called up from the practice squad to serve as Dobbs' backup.