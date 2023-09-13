Vikings center Garrett Bradbury will miss Thursday's game against Eagles

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings will be missing an important part of their offensive line when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

The Vikings announced Wednesday center Garrett Bradbury will miss the second game of the season. He was injured in Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was replaced by Austin Schlottmann. This will mark the third straight season the 28-year-old center has missed time.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw and pass rusher Marcus Davenport are both listed as questionable for Thursday's game. Davenport missed the season opener, while Darrisaw missed a few snaps with an ankle injury.

The Vikings also announced outside linebackers coach Mike Smith will miss the Eagles game. He'll be replaced temporarily by assistant head coach Mike Pettine.

The Eagles have not yet released their final injury report, but on Tuesday three players — safety Reed Blankenship, cornerback James Bradberry and running back Kenneth Gainwell — did not practice. The team also placed linebacker Nakobe Dean on injured reserve and listed defensive tackle Fletcher Cox as limited.