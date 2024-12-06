Watch CBS News
Vikings

Vikings CB Stephon Gilmore out Sunday vs. Falcons

By Anthony Bettin

/ CBS Minnesota

Vikings face off against Kirk Cousins Sunday. Here's what to expect.
Vikings face off against Kirk Cousins Sunday. Here's what to expect. 03:30

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings' pass defense will be weaker than usual when the team takes on the Atlanta Falcons and former starting quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss the game with a hamstring injury, the Vikings announced Friday.

"It was always something that you hold your fingers crossed, just in case maybe he can get a limited day in and possibly be available," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "But he's right on schedule with where we probably thought he would be and we'll see what next week looks like."

Gilmore left Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals early with the injury. Since signing with the Vikings in August, the 34-year-old former Defensive Player of the Year has started all 12 games and played more than 92% of snaps in seven of them,

The Vikings signed free agent cornerback Kelvin Joseph to the practice squad as insurance earlier this week.

The team also said long snapper Andrew DePaola, pass rushers Patrick Jones II and Andrew Van Ginkel, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, kicker Will Reichard and guard Dalton Risner will all be questionable. All of them "hopefully have a good chance to go," O'Connell said. The Vikings are hoping Reichard and DePaola can return from injured reserve Sunday after both players missed more than a month.

The Vikings host the Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday, with kickoff slated for noon.

Anthony Bettin

Anthony Bettin is a web producer at CBS Minnesota. He primarily covers breaking news and sports, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.