Vikings aware of backup tackle Oli Udoh's arrest
MIAMI -- The Vikings say they are "gathering additional information" after backup offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night.
The team gave WCCO a brief statement saying they are aware of Udoh's arrest.
Radio host Andy Slater reported Udoh was arrested in Miami and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting after allegedly following a woman into a bathroom and refusing to leave. WCCO has not independently verified that report.
The Vikings are on a bye this week. Last week, they beat the Dolphins in Miami, 24-16.
Udoh was drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Last year, he started 16 games for the Vikings, but he's only played three snaps on offense this season.
