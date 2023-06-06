Vikings' 2023 draft picks all signed to rookie contracts

EAGAN, Minn. -- All six of the Minnesota Vikings' 2023 draft picks are now signed to rookie contracts.

On Tuesday, seventh-round pick DeWayne McBride was the last of the team's recent draft selections to sign a contract.

McBride has been seen by many as a potential "sleeper" in the draft despite being available in the last round. Much of it has to do with his ability to force missed tackles.

RB DeWayne McBride (@Debo323232) has signed his rookie contract.



All 6 #Vikings 2023 draft picks are now under contract.



On May 17 following rookie minicamp, first-round pick wide receiver Jordan Addison inked his pro contract. The dynamic route-runner is expected to take some pressure off of star receiver Justin Jefferson.

The other four draft selections signed their contracts just a few days before Addison. They are cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (third round), safety Jay Ward (fourth round), defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (fifth round) and quarterback Jaren Hall (fifth round).

The Vikings open the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.