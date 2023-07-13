Video: Thief caught on camera stealing tip jar from Rochester pizzeria

Thief caught on camera stealing tip jar from Rochester's Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria

Thief caught on camera stealing tip jar from Rochester's Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria

Thief caught on camera stealing tip jar from Rochester's Pasquale’s Neighborhood Pizzeria

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A crime was recently caught on camera at a popular Minnesota pizzeria.

Security footage shows a man in a red hat standing near the checkout at Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria in Rochester.

MORE NEWS: Quintin Hudson charged in high-speed Robbinsdale crash that killed woman, critically injured her husband

Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria

He lingers for a bit, then snags the tip jar and takes off.

If you recognize him, call Rochester Police.