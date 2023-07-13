Watch CBS News
Video: Thief caught on camera stealing tip jar from Rochester pizzeria

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A crime was recently caught on camera at a popular Minnesota pizzeria.

Security footage shows a man in a red hat standing near the checkout at Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria in Rochester. 

rochester-tip-jar-thief.jpg
Pasquale's Neighborhood Pizzeria

He lingers for a bit, then snags the tip jar and takes off. 

If you recognize him, call Rochester Police.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 10:29 PM

