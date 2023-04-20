Video: Police squad car nearly flips Hummer on I-35W in Roseville

Video: Police squad car nearly flips Hummer on I-35W in Roseville

Video: Police squad car nearly flips Hummer on I-35W in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Minn. – New video shows a wild crash Tuesday evening between a police squad car and a Hummer on a Twin Cities freeway.

The St. Anthony Police Department says an officer was attempting to assist a highway helper truck at about 7:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 35W near County Road C.

MnDOT

Footage from a MnDOT traffic camera shows the officer suddenly merge towards the far left lane, sideswiping a Hummer, which then nearly flips over. No one was hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.