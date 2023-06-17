Video: 2 evading police on foot crossed 5 lanes of I-35E traffic in St. Paul

2 captured on camera trying to evade police, crossing I-35E in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- New video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows a failed escape and police chase.

MnDOT cameras captured police catching up to a pair of people that ditched a car on I-35 in St. Paul.

That's when they took off, running across five lanes of traffic, and then jumped the median.

A car police were tracking on 35E in St. Paul just came to a stop at Cayuga Street before the occupants ran across the freeway.



We are checking on details. @WCCO

One person made it across the other side of the highway before dropping off the side of the bridge.

There is no word about how the chase started and any possible charges or injuries for the people involved.