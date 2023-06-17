Watch CBS News
Video: 2 evading police on foot crossed 5 lanes of I-35E traffic in St. Paul

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- New video from the Minnesota Department of Transportation shows a failed escape and police chase.

MnDOT cameras captured police catching up to a pair of people that ditched a car on I-35 in St. Paul.

That's when they took off, running across five lanes of traffic, and then jumped the median.

One person made it across the other side of the highway before dropping off the side of the bridge.

There is no word about how the chase started and any possible charges or injuries for the people involved.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 9:27 PM

