Hundreds gather in Arden Hills to honor Veterans Day

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — Hundreds gathered in Arden Hills Monday morning to celebrate and honor Veterans Day.

Dozens of veterans, from all branches, and their family members were honored with music and a color guard. State and federal leaders — including Gov. Tim Walz — also gave speeches.

Walz was given a warm welcome back after his whirlwind vice presidential campaign. It was his second public Minnesota appearance after the election.

He thanked veterans for their service, and spoke about the unity Veterans Day brings. He urged everyone to carry that sentiment forward under new country leadership.

"I'm grateful that Veterans day comes right behind the elections," he said. "It reminds us of what's really important. It reminds us that we're family. Families can differ, families can bicker. But at the end of the day, we're in this to protect that democracy, to protect those who are willing to serve and to make sure that we do smart things to make their lives a little better."

There was a big focus on efforts to reduce veteran homelessness, and several speakers highlighted Hennepin County's recent success.

Last month the county declared it ended veteran homelessness. Minnesota is on track to become the fourth state to end vet homelessness in the country.