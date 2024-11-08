How to watch: Gov. Tim Walz speaks to Minnesotans after presidential election loss

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is set to address his home state Friday afternoon following his loss on the Democratic presidential ticket.

Officials said Walz plans to "reflect on the election and outline a path forward."

How to watch

What: Walz speaks to Minnesotans after losing presidential race



Who: Gov. Tim Walz and first lady Gwen Walz

When: Friday, Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Watch: You can watch live on CBS News Minnesota, on Pluto TV or in the player above



Walz returned to Minnesota Wednesday night to serve out the remaining two years of his second term as governor. Peggy Flanagan, who would have stepped into the governorship had Walz's ticket won, will remain lieutenant governor.

Walz has not yet said whether he will run for a third term as governor. Political experts say his prospects of winning a third term don't look promising — only one governor post-World War II has won a third term in Minnesota (Rudy Perpich).

The governor returns to a state with a much different legislative landscape than last session, as well. As of now, control of the Minnesota House is up in the air after Republican flipped three seats on Election Day, achieving a rare 67-67 tie. Several other races are likely headed to a recount due to close vote totals.

Despite losing the election to President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris and Walz won the state of Minnesota by nearly 138,000 votes, according to unofficial results from the Minnesota secretary of state.

After Harris conceded, Walz released a statement, saying in part he was "grateful to the millions of Americans who joined our campaign and stood up for our greatest ideals: decency, compassion, and love of our neighbor."

Before taking the governor's office, Walz represented Minnesota's 1st Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2006 to 2019. Prior to his political career, the Nebraska native served in the Army National Guard for nearly a quarter century and worked as a teacher.