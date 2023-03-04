Several people hurt in multi-vehicle crash near Hastings, sheriff says

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Multiple people suffered severe injuries in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in a town near Hastings.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 2:22 p.m. at the intersection of 160th Street East and Freeborn Avenue in Vermillion Township.

It is not clear how many people were hurt in the crash.

