Several people hurt in multi-vehicle crash near Hastings, sheriff says

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Multiple people suffered severe injuries in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in a town near Hastings.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 2:22 p.m. at the intersection of 160th Street East and Freeborn Avenue in Vermillion Township.  

It is not clear how many people were hurt in the crash.

Check back for more details in this developing story.

First published on March 4, 2023 / 4:26 PM

