Watch CBS News
Crime

Teen killed in 3-vehicle crash in Vermillion Township

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Teen killed in 3-vehicle crash in Vermillion Township
Teen killed in 3-vehicle crash in Vermillion Township 00:31

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dakota County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. in Vermillion Township on 160th Street East at Freeborn Avenue.

The state patrol says a driver in a Toyota Corolla was driving down 160th Street when they slowed down to attempt to make a left turn onto Freeborn Avenue. That's when a motorist in a Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with the back of the Toyota, pushing it into oncoming traffic.

A motorist in a Chrysler Town & Country crashed into the passenger side of the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old Farmington boy, was ejected and killed.

The state patrol says the victim was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep, a 49-year-old Hastings woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

There were two adults and two children in the Chrysler. A woman in that vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital. No other injuries were noted. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 10:18 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.