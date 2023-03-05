Teen killed in 3-vehicle crash in Vermillion Township

VERMILLION TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Dakota County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred at around 2:30 p.m. in Vermillion Township on 160th Street East at Freeborn Avenue.

The state patrol says a driver in a Toyota Corolla was driving down 160th Street when they slowed down to attempt to make a left turn onto Freeborn Avenue. That's when a motorist in a Jeep Grand Cherokee collided with the back of the Toyota, pushing it into oncoming traffic.

A motorist in a Chrysler Town & Country crashed into the passenger side of the Toyota. The driver of the Toyota, a 17-year-old Farmington boy, was ejected and killed.

The state patrol says the victim was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Jeep, a 49-year-old Hastings woman, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital.

There were two adults and two children in the Chrysler. A woman in that vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Regions Hospital. No other injuries were noted.