Watch CBS News
Twin Cities News

Valleyfair's Tricks and Treats weekends return in celebration of all things spooky and fall

By Adam Duxter

/ CBS Minnesota

Valleyfair begins annual Tricks and Treats
Valleyfair begins annual Tricks and Treats 01:54

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Twin Cities' home theme park is transformed and ready to welcome guests during its final fall push.

Starting this weekend and running through Oct. 29, Valleyfair's Tricks and Treats event promises family fun centered around spooky times, fall vibes, seasonal food and drink, and of course, rides.

"We really wanted to create something where people who come and visit us in the summer can bring their entire family to, from grandparents to the little kids," said Valleyfair Communications Director Melissa Ferlaak.

READ MORE: Mall of America announces "world-class" haunted attraction this Halloween season

On these fall weekends, the park transforms into four distinct areas — from celebrating fall harvest to Halloween traditions and more. It's the second year the park has pivoted from its previous "Valleyscare" fall-time mantra. Ferlaak says the goal of the Tricks and Treats weekends was to promote family fun.

"We love seeing the smiles on people's faces. We love seeing the kids excitedly running to the trick or treat trail, dancing during the Halloween bash," she said. "It's really great to see people getting into the spirit of what this place is all about."

The event runs Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.  

Adam Duxter
web-adam-duxter.jpg

Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is thrilled to now call Minnesota home.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 5:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.