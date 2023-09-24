Valleyfair's Tricks and Treats weekends return in celebration of all things spooky and fall

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — The Twin Cities' home theme park is transformed and ready to welcome guests during its final fall push.

Starting this weekend and running through Oct. 29, Valleyfair's Tricks and Treats event promises family fun centered around spooky times, fall vibes, seasonal food and drink, and of course, rides.

"We really wanted to create something where people who come and visit us in the summer can bring their entire family to, from grandparents to the little kids," said Valleyfair Communications Director Melissa Ferlaak.

READ MORE: Mall of America announces "world-class" haunted attraction this Halloween season

On these fall weekends, the park transforms into four distinct areas — from celebrating fall harvest to Halloween traditions and more. It's the second year the park has pivoted from its previous "Valleyscare" fall-time mantra. Ferlaak says the goal of the Tricks and Treats weekends was to promote family fun.

"We love seeing the smiles on people's faces. We love seeing the kids excitedly running to the trick or treat trail, dancing during the Halloween bash," she said. "It's really great to see people getting into the spirit of what this place is all about."

The event runs Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.