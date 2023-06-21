Mall of America announces "world-class" haunted attraction this Halloween season

By Chris Veninga, WCCO Intern

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Mall of America announced Tuesday that a "world-class" haunted attraction will open during the Halloween season.

Boasting "45,000 square feet of terror," the attraction will feature elaborate set designs and specialty bars with themed drinks and food.

The MOA is partnering with American Monsters, a team of experts in developing haunted attractions. The company plans to implement an immersive, story-based experience where guests will encounter live-scare actors and legendary horror characters.

VIDEO: Yo-yo players showcase skills at Mall of America

"We are thrilled to partner with the leaders in the haunt-themed entertainment industry to open a first-of-its-kind Halloween attraction," said Chris Grap, vice president of experiential at the Mall of America. "American Monsters will bring to life their creative and terrifying concepts, turning nightmares into reality. Opening an elevated haunt experience in addition to our exceptional seasonal festivities will make Mall of America the perfect destination for Halloween enthusiasts."

The event will run from Sept. 15 through Oct. 31 and will be located on Level 2, South.