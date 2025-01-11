Watch CBS News
UTV through ice in Brown County, no injuries

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

BROWN COUNTY, Minn. — A UTV went through the ice on Lake Hanska Saturday morning. 

The sheriff's office says the incident happened just after 11 a.m. east of Geiger's Point. The occupants of the UTV were able to get out and no one was injured. 

According to the sheriff's office the UTV is still submerged in the lake. Recovery efforts are planed for Sunday. 

The Minnesota DNR says that no ice is 100% safe and it's not recommended to be on ice if it's less than four inches. 

More guidelines can be found here.

WCCO Staff
The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

