U.S. warns of using dating apps after "suspicious deaths" of 8 Americans in Colombia

The State Department issued a warning to American travelers advising them not to use dating apps while traveling to Colombia after multiple "suspicious deaths" of U.S. citizens in the South American country.

Since January, Colombia has been labeled a country that Americans should "reconsider travel" to because of crime, terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping risks. Some areas of the country, including its border regions, are labeled "Do not travel."

The advisory about using dating apps in Colombia was shared on Wednesday. According to the advisory, there were "eight suspicious deaths of private U.S. citizens" in Medellin, Colombia's second-largest city, between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023. The deaths are believed to either be forced overdose or suspected homicides, and though they are not believed to be linked according to the State Department, several "involve the use of online dating applications."

The embassy saw an increase in reports of incidents involving dating apps as a lure over the last year, the State Department advisory said. Minnesota comedian Tou Ger Xiong was kidnapped and held for a $2,000 ransom after telling family he would be meeting with a woman he met online, CBS News previously reported. Xiong was later found dead.

"Criminals use dating apps to lure victims to meet in public places such as hotels, restaurants, and bars, and then later assault and rob them," the advisory states. "Numerous U.S. citizens in Colombia have been drugged, robbed, and even killed by their Colombian dates."

The incidents take place in major cities including Medellin, Cartagena, and Bogota. Such incidents "routinely go underreported," the State Department said.

If using dating apps in Colombia, people should only meet in public places, avoiding isolated locations, and share details of your plans with a friend or family member, the advisory said.

The advisory said that the United States embassy in Colombia had seen increased reports of people being lured by dating apps amid a rise in crimes committed against foreign visitors. In the last trimester of 2023, there was a 200% increase in thefts against foreign visitors, and a 29% increase in violent deaths. Most of those violent death victims were U.S. citizens.