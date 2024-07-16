Abbott Northwestern named best Twin Cities hospital by U.S. News and World Report

6 shot in south Minneapolis, and more headlines

MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital has been named the best in the Twin Cities in a new ranking by U.S. News and World Report.

The list ranks hospitals based on several specialties. Abbott Northwestern was nationally ranked in rehabilitation — 47th out of 4,855 hospitals.

"To be nationally ranked in a specialty, a hospital must excel in caring for the sickest, most medically complex patients," U.S. News and World Report said.

The south Minneapolis hospital was rated as "high performing" in cardiology, heart and vascular surgery; geriatrics; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics; and pulmonology and lung surgery.

Rounding out the top five hospitals in Minneapolis and St. Paul: M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center, Allina Health Mercy Hospital—Coon Rapids, Allina Health United Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

The U of M hospital was the only other top five Twin Cities facility to be nationally ranked. It landed No. 48 of 284 in pediatric gastroenterology and GI surgery and No. 22 in pediatric nephrology.

Among the top five, Allina Health United Hospital earned the highest patient experience rating, with four out of five stars. Each of the other hospitals earned three stars.

Abbott Northwestern was ranked the No. 2 hospital statewide, behind the Mayo Clinic in Rochester. CentraCare's St. Cloud Hospital ranked third in the state.

U.S. News and World Report also once again named the Mayo Clinic to its Honor Roll, which recognizes the best hospitals nationwide. Mayo ranked in the top five in the country in 11 of 16 adult specialties, and No. 1 overall in three of them (diabetes and endocrinology; gastroenterology and GI surgery; and pulmonology and lung surgery).