Eden Prairie boy in remission from leukemia celebrates with the US Men's National Soccer Team

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Friendships formed fast between players on the U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) and two young brothers from Eden Prairie.

On Monday, 5-year-old Roman Engasser and his 7-year-old brother Gage spent the morning on the sidelines of Allianz Field.

This time with the team was a much-needed break for this family.

"Part of our life, everyday existence since [Roman] was diagnosed is worrying about his treatment schedule, managing side effects," said Jaisa Engrasser, Roman's mom.

Earlier this year, Roman was diagnosed with leukemia. Thanks to all the treatments he's receiving through Children's Minnesota, he's now in remission.

"As a family, we've been going through a lot together, and this is a really special reward for them," said Chairlie Engrasser, Roman's dad.

This day was just as much a celebration for big brother Gage, who's been so helpful while Roman has been sick.

"He's my good brother," said Roman.

Charlie and Jaisa loved watching their boys meet their idols, like forward Christian Pulisic. The players took time after practice to sign their soccer balls and jerseys.

"My soccer ball, there are a lot of autographs," said Roman.

"I really liked the players signing my shirt and my ball," said Gage.

Roman's big personality really shined through in front of these big-time athletes. It's his sense of humor and positivity that keeps this family going through the challenging times.

"He's extremely resilient and we're learning so much from Roman," said Charlie. "He's a special kid and we feel so lucky that he's our son."

