US Capitol Police investigating "swatting" incident at Rep. Tom Emmer's home in Delano

DELANO, Minn. — Authorities are investigating what they believe was a swatting incident at Rep. Tom Emmer's home west of the Twin Cities over the weekend.

According to the Wright County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday to Emmer's home in Delano. They were responding to a report of a "possible homicide/hostage situation" at the residence, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies checked the residence and determined the report to be unfounded. Authorities were able to get in contact with Emmer and his U.S. Capitol Police security detail.

Emmer later wrote on X that no one was home or injured.

"I condemn this illegal abuse of police resources," Emmer said.

Swatting is an attempt to bring a large number of armed police officers to a particular address and is considered a form of harassment.

The incident — along with some similar incidents — is being investigated by the U.S. Capitol Police. More than a dozen public officials have been targeted by attempted swatting attacks in the weeks since Christmas, according to a review by CBS News.

Emmer represents Minnesota's 6th Congressional District and was elected the U.S. House's majority whip in 2022.