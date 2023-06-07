US Army Corps of Engineers revokes permit for proposed copper-nickel mine near Hoyt Lakes

HOYT LAKES, Minn. – A controversial proposed mine in northern Minnesota just hit another roadblock.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Tuesday that it's revoked the permit for a copper-nickel operation near Hoyt Lakes, which is about an hour north of Duluth.

The corps says the project didn't do enough to protect the water of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa.

The band celebrated the decision, but Republicans call it a big blow to workers on the Iron Range.

"Today's move by the Biden Administration is the latest example of their efforts to destroy domestic mining projects here in Minnesota and around the country," said State Rep. Spencer Igo. R-Wabana Township. "This anti-science, anti-American, and anti-worker decision by the Administration is shameful and will force our country to deepen our dependence on hostile foreign nations to source these critical minerals."