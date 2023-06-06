Xcel Energy cancels $200M EV charging station project in Minnesota

Good Question: How do electric vehicles work? And who’s actually paying for the power?

MINNEAPOLIS – Xcel Energy is pumping the brakes on its plan to build more than 700 electric vehicle charging stations throughout Minnesota.

Nearly $200 million in customer money would have been used in the project, but Xcel says the state didn't let the utility hike their rates as high as they wanted.

Xcel released the following statement about its decision:

The Commission's decision on our recent electric rate case will limit our ability to continue to lead the clean energy transition and may make reaching Minnesota's aggressive goal of 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 more costly for our customers and company. We will seek reconsideration of the decision. Last week's decision will require us to evaluate our planned investments in a cleaner, more reliable system for our customers to determine which investments we can continue to make. As an early example, we have requested to withdraw our pending proposal that would have helped move Minnesota toward cleaner transportation by increasing the availability of electric vehicle charging options and programs in the state. We'll continue to evaluate potential investments and next steps with the Commission. We know EVs are the future of transportation, and we will help our customers and communities make the transition, but we also need constructive outcomes in rate reviews to help drive the state forward. We will always be committed to providing our customers with safe, reliable energy at an affordable cost, and we plan carefully to ensure we can deliver on those commitments.

