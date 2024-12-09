Watch CBS News
Missing: Uong Ong, 76, last seen in Rochester

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. — Police are searching for a 76-year-old man who went missing last week in Rochester.

Uong Ong was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Dec. 3 in his blue 2004 Toyota Camry near Gem Lane Northwest and 50th Avenue Northwest.

missing.jpg
Uong Ong  Rochester Police

Ong is described as an Asian man who stands 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket.

Anyone with information on Ong's whereabouts is asked to call police at 507-328-6800, or Minnesota Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 651-793-7000.

