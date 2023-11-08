Here are the unofficial winners of Minneapolis' City Council races

MINNEAPOLIS — Unofficial results for City Council races in all of Minneapolis' 13 wards are in.

According to the city, these are the unofficial winners in each race:

Ward 1: Elliott Payne

Ward 2: Robin Wonsley

Ward 3: Michael Rainville

Ward 4: LaTrisha M. Vetaw

Ward 5: Jeremiah Bey Ellison

Ward 6: Jamal Osman

Ward 7: Katie Cashman

Ward 8: Andrea Jenkins

Ward 9: Jason Chavez

Ward 10: Aisha Chughtai

Ward 11: Emily Koski

Ward 12: Aurin Chowdhury

Ward 13: Linea Palmisano

Cashman and Chowdhury are new to the council. The other 11 members were reelected.

The final results will be certified on Monday.

Jenkins, the council's president, narrowly beat her opponent, Soren Stevenson. Stevenson, who earned the DFL's endorsement, finished just 38 votes shy of Jenkins in the final tabulation, according to unofficial results.

Eight of the unofficial winners were endorsed by the DFL (Payne, Rainville, Vetaw, Chavez, Chughtai, Koski, Chowdhury and Palmisano) and four were endorsed by the Twin Cities chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (Wonsley, Chavez, Chughtai and Chowdhury).

None of the three candidates endorsed by the Minnesota Republican Party finished in the top three in their respective races: Angela Williams in Ward 4, Guy Gaskin in Ward 6 or Bob Sullentrop in Ward 8.

Full voter turnout data for Minneapolis' elections is not yet available, but according to the city, more than 13,000 people voted early.

Click here to see full results from Tuesday's elections across the state.