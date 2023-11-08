Here are the unofficial winners of Minneapolis' City Council races
MINNEAPOLIS — Unofficial results for City Council races in all of Minneapolis' 13 wards are in.
According to the city, these are the unofficial winners in each race:
- Ward 1: Elliott Payne
- Ward 2: Robin Wonsley
- Ward 3: Michael Rainville
- Ward 4: LaTrisha M. Vetaw
- Ward 5: Jeremiah Bey Ellison
- Ward 6: Jamal Osman
- Ward 7: Katie Cashman
- Ward 8: Andrea Jenkins
- Ward 9: Jason Chavez
- Ward 10: Aisha Chughtai
- Ward 11: Emily Koski
- Ward 12: Aurin Chowdhury
- Ward 13: Linea Palmisano
Cashman and Chowdhury are new to the council. The other 11 members were reelected.
The final results will be certified on Monday.
Jenkins, the council's president, narrowly beat her opponent, Soren Stevenson. Stevenson, who earned the DFL's endorsement, finished just 38 votes shy of Jenkins in the final tabulation, according to unofficial results.
Eight of the unofficial winners were endorsed by the DFL (Payne, Rainville, Vetaw, Chavez, Chughtai, Koski, Chowdhury and Palmisano) and four were endorsed by the Twin Cities chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (Wonsley, Chavez, Chughtai and Chowdhury).
None of the three candidates endorsed by the Minnesota Republican Party finished in the top three in their respective races: Angela Williams in Ward 4, Guy Gaskin in Ward 6 or Bob Sullentrop in Ward 8.
Full voter turnout data for Minneapolis' elections is not yet available, but according to the city, more than 13,000 people voted early.
Click here to see full results from Tuesday's elections across the state.
