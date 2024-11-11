Health scare at young age gave University of St. Thomas volleyball's Megan Wetter important perspective

MINNEAPOLIS — A University of St. Thomas volleyball player is thriving in a Division I program after overcoming a serious health scare growing up.

On the volleyball court with the Tommies is where Megan Wetter feels her most confident.

"I don't worry when I'm on the court. Everything I worry about, it's free when I'm on the court," she said.

As the team's middle blocker, she has to face her opponent directly across the net, something she's struggled with off the court.

"Definitely growing up, especially middle school high school, I was very insecure about my eye. Never wanted to look people in the eye," Wetter said.

Her right eye shows the remnants of a tumor that was found in her eye by specialists when she was only 3 years old. Fortunately the mass was benign, and doctors were able to remove it. Even better, the surgery didn't impact her vision much, or her game.

"It attracts more light, but other than that nothing else. I feel like I can see better out of this eye than my normal eye," she said.

However, the health scare at a young age gave her important perspective.

"It might be tiring and draining, but it's fun, it's supposed to be fun and we get to do this, don't take it for granted," she said.

Now, she's leading the Tommies with the program's second highest single-season hitting percentage and second most solo blocks. But she's not the team leader. It's an intentional choice to not have team captains, so that everyone can have a voice in their success.

"We respect everyone. It doesn't matter if you're a freshmen or a senior. We all listen to each other, we all hold ourselves accountable. It's great like that too," Wetter said.

They have two more games left in the regular season, both at home, on Thursday and Saturday.