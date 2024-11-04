University of Minnesota student's guns seized following concerning social media posts, behavior

MINNEAPOLIS — A 22-year-old University of Minnesota student had his guns seized after he allegedly posted pictures of himself with various weapons in his apartment near the Twin Cities campus.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office says the student had been observed playing a "school shooting video game" and had become "reclusive," missing much of the first semester of class.

In several WeChat posts, the student posted pictures of a black assault rifle with ammunition and a machete from what appears to be inside his apartment, according to the sheriff's office.

A witness reported to investigators that the student had told them he had a rifle and shotgun, according to court documents. The witness also said they had noticed an injury on the student's forearm, who told him that he was injured because he did not have the safety on.

The same witness also told investigators they had seen the student looking at a game in which the main character "shoots up her school."

The sheriff's office says medical records show the student has a long history of depression and anxiety and had sought treatment for mental health issues in September. During that September visit, he responded "yes" to many questions concerning self-harm and suicidal ideation.

Court documents show authorities believed the student presented an "immediate or present danger of bodily harm to others or himself" due to his mental illness, suicidal ideation and his interest in firearms and shootings.

On Oct. 24, a judge granted the sheriff's office request to seize the student's shotgun and rifle.

The seizure resulted from Minnesota's new Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law — also known as a "red flag law" — which went into effect this year. It allows certain people to request an order from the court to temporarily prohibit someone in a period of crisis from purchasing or possessing a firearm. An emergency ERPO lasts 14 days but a long-term ERPO can be granted after a court hearing and can last anywhere from six months to a year.

The student has a hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress, get help from the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Trained crisis counselors are available 24 hours a day to talk about anything.

In addition, help is available from the National Alliance on Mental Illness, or NAMI. Call the NAMI Helpline at 800-950-6264 or text "HelpLine" to 62640. There are more than 600 local NAMI organizations and affiliates across the country, many of which offer free support and education programs.