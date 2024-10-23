U of M postpones lecture by Dr. Anthony Fauci amid campus unrest

12 buildings shut down, speaker postponed due to protest at U of M

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota postponed a lecture by Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday evening due to the unrest on campus.

Fauci was scheduled to speak at Northrop at 6 p.m. Earlier in the day, some students gathered in support of the 11 pro-Palestinian protesters arrested on campus on Monday.

"The University of Minnesota made the difficult decision to reschedule yesterday night's Distinguished Carlson Lecture featuring Dr. Anthony Fauci," the school said in a statement. "Given the importance of this lecture and the unexpected and complicated incidents that occurred on campus in the preceding 24 hours, University officials determined it best to reschedule to ensure a great experience for attendees and our University community."

The school said all tickets will be voided and information about the rescheduled event will be shared later.

A group of protesters demanding the university's divestment from companies that support Israel entered Morrill Hall on Monday afternoon. They barricaded the building's entrances and exits, officials said. Authorities entered the building through underground tunnels and arrested 11 students and alumni.

As of Wednesday morning, no charges have been filed against the 11 arrested, who range in age from 18 to 26.

Monday's protest was organized by the group UMN Students for a Democratic Society, which is calling on the university to divest from companies that support Israel. The Board of Regents declined to do so in August following weeks of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus.

Fauci was the public face of the federal government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic under presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden. He retired in 2022 after a 50-year career in medicine.