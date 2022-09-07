University of Minnesota partners with state patrol to target crime

What the U of M says they're doing to keep students safe

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The area around the University of Minnesota will see an increased law enforcement presence in effort to combat crime in the area.

Crime in nearby neighborhoods is up by 45% since 2018, and students say that as they return to classes, they're also concerned about their safety.

The Minnesota State Patrol will partner with the University of Minnesota Police Department with extra patrols this week. The university says they are hiring additional community safety officers, expanding the Gopher Chauffer program, and adding additional street lighting and cameras.

"As students head back to campus, we want them focused on having fun and getting the best possible education, not concern for their personal safety," said Gov. Tim Walz. "By creating partnerships with the University and State Patrol, we can better keep our students, parents, and faculty safe."

The university's police force as of late August is comprised of 51 officers, but could have up to 71 next year.

After cutting ties with the Minneapolis Police Department after the murder of George Floyd, the university recently announced that it would begin a "phased approach" to reinstating MPD for large events and "specialized services."

MPD officers worked with the university for the first time during the Gopher football home opener last week.