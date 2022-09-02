'Pageantry and hospitality' headline Gopher gameday, while U works to crack down on nearby crime

Amid Gopher gameday, U of M works to crack down on nearby crime

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Golden Gophers were once again under the lights at Huntington Bank Stadium, as their 2022 home opener drew tens of thousands of fans to the area.

It's the Gophers' first home game since taking down rival Wisconsin 278 days ago. While it's a reason to celebrate, a surge in nearby crime since that point has drawn concern of University of Minnesota officials.

Prior to the start of the 2022-2023 school year, university leaders unveiled their plan to pump millions of dollars into security upgrades, touting better lighting, more security cameras and safety guides.

This comes as overall crime has jumped 45 percent in nearby off-campus neighborhoods in recent years.

While fans filled tailgate lots Thursday evening, safety liaisons Habib Johnson and Tommy Cunningham hit the streets of Dinkytown as part of a two-person safety patrol.

"We're here to provide safety and hospitality," Cunningham said. "It's been quiet, pretty quiet, pretty safe, too."

"With us walking around, I think that people presume we're some sort of public safety," Johnson said.

In addition to security upgrades, Thursday's opener also marked the first time Minneapolis Police would work a university event since the U cut ties with MPD in 2020. MPD provided a K-9 unit for the game, as well as sending off-duty officers to work the event.

Fans in the tailgate lots didn't seem to notice, as the thrill of Gopher gameday overpowered their senses.

"It's a lot of pageantry, you've got the marching band showing up everywhere," said Josh Culburn of Wayzata. "Really, it's just a lot of hospitality."