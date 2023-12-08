University of Minnesota Medical School to expand program to St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS — St. Cloud will soon be home to a new University of Minnesota Medical School campus beginning in 2025.

Friday was a banner day for Minnesota's nationally known medical program as the Board of Regents approved the expansion of the University of Minnesota Medical School program with the addition of CentraCare Regional Campus St. Cloud location. This was the first time they've expanded the program in 50 years since the addition of the Duluth campus in 1972.

New St. Cloud-based University of Minnesota Medical School campus CentraCare Health System

"This is an exciting day for Minnesota and its families," said Jakub Tolar, Vice President of Clinical Affairs and Dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School. "This program expands on our commitment to Greater Minnesota, building on our highly regarded programs in Duluth and through our Rural Physician Associates Program."

The new St. Cloud location will increase the medical school's class by 24 students per year in 2025, expanding the overall class size by 10 percent by 2029.

MORE NEWS: Target Field trifecta: Def Leppard, Journey and Steve Miller Band to play ballpark next year

The new medical school campus at CentraCare in St. Cloud will focus on addressing the health care needs of central Minnesotans and educating some of the brightest medical minds in the Midwest.

To read more about the University of Minnesota Medical School click here.