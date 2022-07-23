Watch CBS News
Undefeated Aurora to play championship game in front of sold out home crowd

By WCCO Staff

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Aurora will compete for the championship in the USL W League on Saturday in front of a sold out home crowd.

They're the only undefeated team left in the league. They'll face South Georgia Tormenta FC, which won the South Central Division with a 7-1-4 record.

The fan base has been building throughout their opening season, and tickets to the championship sold out in record time after the Aurora's semifinal victory over McLean Soccer. 

The game is slated for 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium. Some storms are expected in the evening hours, but the Aurora says they'll play through rain. In the event of lightning, the stadium will be evacuated and fans will be allowed re-entry.

You can watch the game live on CBS News Minnesota.

WCCO Staff
July 23, 2022

