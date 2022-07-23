Undefeated Aurora to play championship game in front of sold out home crowd

EAGAN, Minn. -- The Minnesota Aurora will compete for the championship in the USL W League on Saturday in front of a sold out home crowd.

They're the only undefeated team left in the league. They'll face South Georgia Tormenta FC, which won the South Central Division with a 7-1-4 record.

The fan base has been building throughout their opening season, and tickets to the championship sold out in record time after the Aurora's semifinal victory over McLean Soccer.

The @MNAuroraFC go for the Championship! 🏆 Tickets sold out in record time, but don’t worry, we have you covered. Catch the LIVE stream of the game only on CBS News Minnesota this Saturday, July 23 at 7:00pm.



📺 https://t.co/ZCagloepDv pic.twitter.com/38n60LQBBV — WCCO - CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) July 21, 2022

The game is slated for 7 p.m. at TCO Stadium. Some storms are expected in the evening hours, but the Aurora says they'll play through rain. In the event of lightning, the stadium will be evacuated and fans will be allowed re-entry.

You can watch the game live on CBS News Minnesota.