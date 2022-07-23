Next Weather Alert: First round of severe storms to arrive mid-day, another in evening

Next Weather Alert: First round of severe storms to arrive mid-day, another in eveningget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS -- Saturday is a Next Weather Alert day, and the latest models show two rounds of storms -- one hitting the metro around noon and the other moving through in the evening.
A large swath of southern Minnesota is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 p.m. The majority of the state is under a severe weather outlook, with an enhanced threat (3 out of 5) in the Twin Cities on south.
The biggest threat from the storms is wind damage and potential hail, though there is also a threat for heavy rain and possible tornadoes.
The first round of thunderstorms is pushing through western Minnesota and will reach the Twin Cities around noon. Then it'll move on east into Wisconsin.
What happens with the second round of storms depends on the outcome of the first, but models show that a major line of storms could hit the metro and southern Minnesota around 6 p.m.
The storms over the metro could impact weekend events such as the 3M Open golf tournament in Blaine and the Aurora soccer game Eagan. However, skies should be clear for the Aquatennial fireworks show in Minneapolis.
Afterwards, the humidity will drop drastically and Sunday will be a pleasant day with temperatures in the 80s.