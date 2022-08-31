UMN Twin Cities says incoming freshman class is "most diverse in campus history"

Safety a concern as students return to the University of Minnesota

Safety a concern as students return to the University of Minnesota

Safety a concern as students return to the University of Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota Twin Cities is touting its incoming freshman class of students as the most diverse in campus history -- and one of the biggest.

Approximately 6,700 new students will arrive for Welcome Week, which began Wednesday and will run through Sept. 5. The week features several events, including a welcome ceremony on Thursday morning and interactive campus safety sessions.

"Though notable for its size, the Class of 2026 is also the most diverse in Twin Cities campus history, driven by record numbers of incoming Black and Indigenous students," the university said.

The university says a "vast majority" of the students hail from Minnesota, as well as nearby reciprocity states, particularly Wisconsin.

As students began returning to classes this week, safety was at top of mind. Crime in nearby neighborhoods is up by 45 percent since 2018.

RELATED: As students return to the University of Minnesota, safety is top of mind

To ease the minds of parents and students, the U came up with this list of safety protocols they have completed and protocols they are planning.