Ukrainians in Minnesota celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25 for first time

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. — While reeling from a war of their own, Ukrainians are changing their holiday traditions.

Showing up for Christmas mass on the morning of Dec. 25 was in itself an act of independence.

"Jan. 7 was the Russian Orthodox church. It was the Moscow church. We are reclaiming what was ours, historically, before 1917, before the Bolshevik revolution," Luba Luvetsky said.

But Christmas on Jan. 7 was all Luvetsky knew. Her father was a tenth generation orthodox priest. Attending mass on Christmas was meaningful, even if it didn't feel natural yet.

"I think any religious holiday or birthday or celebration, we get attached to them," Luvetsky said. "Not only for the symbolism and excitement of the event but knowing that the 14th of February is Valentine's Day. Would you celebrate it in July?"

In any change or transition, there's also a big opportunity to learn. That was the homily from the priest — a day like Christmas is a holiday not just for those in the present but also future generations.

Father Peter Shifka said he's thrilled with the switch to Dec. 25 because it means more families could come to church together. That unity is a light amidst the darkness.

"Because of the families, young families. They're happy to celebrate together. They don't have to take off from work or not to bring children from school," Shifka said. "We're just happy to have peace in this country. As you know, Ukraine is at war, we have lots of refugees, including in Minnesota, we're trying to support them as much as we can."

And that's a message that applied to any date on the calendar, plus whoever said you can't celebrate Christmas twice?

The calendar switch only applies to the Ukrainian Orthodox church, which is mainly observed by communities in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian Catholics, whose communities on the western side of the country, are more aligned with Poland, always observed Christmas on Dec. 25.